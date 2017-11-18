7:29 by News24 Have your say: LIVE: Mugabe ‘must go’, says Botswana’s Ian Khama

Scenes from Highfields sports grounds where thousands of Zimbabweans are expected to converge as they rally against President Robert Mugabe who has ruled the southern African country for 37 years. Source: https://www.news24.com/Africa/Zimbabwe/live-fireworks-expected-as-zimbabweans-march-against-mugabe-20171118-2 Stand and be counted