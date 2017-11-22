22.11.2017 8:00
LIVE: #Mugabe ‘welcome’ to stay in #Zimbabwe – ZANU-PF

Zimbabwe continues to celebrate following President Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years as head of state. Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to arrive in the country and is likely to be sworn in as president. Follow the live updates.

Last Updated at 09:48

Zimbabwe poised to swear in new president, Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s recently fired vice president is set to return today to be sworn in as the country’s new leader.

09:30

Zimbabwe’s former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking this month prompted the military takeover that forced Mugabe out, was expected to land in Zimbabwe at 11:30 GMT, Larry Mavhima, an ally of the former vice president, told Reuters.
09:29

Concerns that the system in Zimbabwe will not change the lives of average Zimbabweans – Power 98.7 commentary on Robert Mugabe’s resignation
09:27

“We wish Zimbabweans well and hope that all dictators could follow the same humiliation as Robert Mugabe” – Power 98.7 commentary on Robert Mugabe’s resignation
09:25

ZANU-PF: Mugabe ‘had overstayed the hospitality of Zimbabweans’

ZANU-PF has reportedly welcomed the resignation of President Robert Mugabe, saying that he had overstayed in his position as leader of the country.

09:24

“I want to celebrate with Zimbabweans; I just hope their celebrations won’t be short” – Power 98.7 commentary on Robert Mugabe’s resignation
09:09

From widely acclaimed liberator of his nation to despotic dictator, Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule of Zimbabwe has been one of Africa’s most controversial and influential.

09:08

Zimbabweans in SA celebrate, say they want to go back home
09:06

Zimbabweans celebrate in SA years after fleeing Mugabe

Hundreds of Zimbabweans who fled their homeland for South Africa during the despotic rule of Robert Mugabe took to the streets of Johannesburg to celebrate the resignation of the hated president.

08:54

A week of desperation: Inside Mugabe’s fight to stay in power

It was 04:00 on November 15 in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare. After gunshots had shattered the quiet of the night many were alert.

08:48

Mnangagwa’s uphill battle to a new Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe was cornered and had nowhere to go. He risked losing his benefits and future safety if he got fired from government and his advisers probably urged him to take that route.

08:45

Mugabe ousting sends a message for other long-term African leaders – 702 commentary on the resignation of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe
08:36

Tens of thousands of people were tortured during President Robert Mugabe’s rule, says Amnesty International.

The organisation insists he should be held accountable

08:25

“There were good and bad days and now it’s almost sad that now he’s being remembered for everything that went wrong in the country: The economy, the corruption, the nepotism – but there was a time – education.

“I got the best education you could ask for.” – Al Jazeera correspondent from Zimbabwe Haru Mutasa on Robert Mugabe’s resignation

08:18

“I still can’t believe it” – Al Jazeera correspondent from Zimbabwe Haru Mutasa on Robert Mugabe’s resignation

“I’m still struggling to call him Robert Mugabe. You’ve always called him ‘The President’.”

08:10

African leaders must smell the coffee – Mbete on Mugabe’s resignation

Speaker and ANC chairperson Baleka Mbete says she is relieved that Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe chose to resign, rather than face the humiliation of being impeached.

