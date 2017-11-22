LIVE: #Mugabe ‘welcome’ to stay in #Zimbabwe – ZANU-PF

Zimbabwe poised to swear in new president, Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe’s recently fired vice president is set to return today to be sworn in as the country’s new leader.
ZANU-PF: Mugabe ‘had overstayed the hospitality of Zimbabweans’
ZANU-PF has reportedly welcomed the resignation of President Robert Mugabe, saying that he had overstayed in his position as leader of the country.
From widely acclaimed liberator of his nation to despotic dictator, Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule of Zimbabwe has been one of Africa’s most controversial and influential.
Zimbabweans celebrate in SA years after fleeing Mugabe
Hundreds of Zimbabweans who fled their homeland for South Africa during the despotic rule of Robert Mugabe took to the streets of Johannesburg to celebrate the resignation of the hated president.
A week of desperation: Inside Mugabe’s fight to stay in power
It was 04:00 on November 15 in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare. After gunshots had shattered the quiet of the night many were alert.
Mnangagwa’s uphill battle to a new Zimbabwe
President Robert Mugabe was cornered and had nowhere to go. He risked losing his benefits and future safety if he got fired from government and his advisers probably urged him to take that route.
Tens of thousands of people were tortured during President Robert Mugabe’s rule, says Amnesty International.
The organisation insists he should be held accountable
“There were good and bad days and now it’s almost sad that now he’s being remembered for everything that went wrong in the country: The economy, the corruption, the nepotism – but there was a time – education.
“I got the best education you could ask for.” – Al Jazeera correspondent from Zimbabwe Haru Mutasa on Robert Mugabe’s resignation
“I still can’t believe it” – Al Jazeera correspondent from Zimbabwe Haru Mutasa on Robert Mugabe’s resignation
“I’m still struggling to call him Robert Mugabe. You’ve always called him ‘The President’.”
African leaders must smell the coffee – Mbete on Mugabe’s resignation
Speaker and ANC chairperson Baleka Mbete says she is relieved that Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe chose to resign, rather than face the humiliation of being impeached.