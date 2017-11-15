LIVE: Zimbabwe army says ‘this is not a takeover’ and Mugabe ‘safe’

Zanu-PF party on Tuesday accused army chief General Constantino Chiwenga on Tuesday of “treasonable conduct” for challenging Mugabe over the sacking of the vice president.
AFP reports: Zimbabwe military officers read an address live on state TV in the early hours of Wednesday, saying they were not launching a coup but were “targeting criminals around” President Robert Mugabe.
“It is not a military takeover of government,” said one general reading a statement.
“We wish to assure the nation that his excellency the president… and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.”
“We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes… As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”
Armed Zimbabwean soldiers sit on top of a military tank in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday.
At least three explosions were heard in Zimbabwe’s capital early on Wednesday and military vehicles were seen in the streets after the army commander threatened to “step in” to calm political tensions over 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe’s possible successor.
Zimbabwe for the first time is seeing an open rift between the military and 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe, who has ruled since 1980.
The US Embassy in Zimbabwe is encouraging American citizens to “shelter in place” amid rising political turmoil and the appearance of troops in the capital.
An embassy statement cites “the ongoing political uncertainty through the night.”
The embassy will be closed to the public on Wednesday.
At least three explosions have been heard early on Wednesday in Harare and armed soldiers and military vehicles have been seen in the streets.
The British embassy in Zimbabwe is warning citizens to stay indoors “until the situation becomes clearer” amid growing political turmoil and military vehicles in the capital.
The embassy on Twitter cited “the uncertain situation” and “reports of unusual military activity” in the capital, Harare.
Zimbabwe’s army has announced that “this is not a military takeover” and that President Robert Mugabe and his family are safe and sound.”
“We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” the army announced on state-run media.
The early Wednesday announcement comes after a night of unrest with military vehicles in the capital and several explosions heard.
The US Embassy in Zimbabwe says it will be closed to the public on Wednesday because of “ongoing uncertainty” in the capital.
The embassy announced the closure on Twitter early on Wednesday, shortly after at least three explosions were heard in Harare and military vehicles were seen in the streets.
Zimbabwe’s ruling party is accusing the country’s army commander of “treasonable conduct” for his threat to have the military step in and calm political turmoil.
The statement issued on Tuesday night says the unprecedented comments made a day earlier by army commander Constantino Chiwenga were “clearly calculated to disturb national peace and stability” and were “meant to incite insurrection.
“The statement comes hours after The Associated Press saw three tanks with several soldiers in a convoy on a road heading toward an army barracks just outside the capital, Harare.
While it is routine for tanks to move along that route, the timing heightens unease in a country that for the first time is seeing an open rift between the military and Mugabe.
Tensions rose last week after Mugabe fired his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had the military’s support.
At least three explosions have been heard in Zimbabwe’s capital as military vehicles are seen in the streets.
The Associated Press has seen armed soldiers assaulting passers-by. Soldiers have been seen loading ammunition near a group of four military vehicles.
Tensions are high in the capital, Harare, after the country’s army commander threatened to have the military step in and calm political turmoil and the ruling party accused him of “treasonable conduct.”
A Reuters report says staff at ZBC have confirmed the developments, compounding speculation of a coup against 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.