Mangudya’s Bond Notes Have Caused More Harm – Gutu

Writing on Tuesday morning, Gutu said, “I am not an economist but quite honestly, I think the introduction of bond notes in Zimbabwe has actually caused more harm than good in our financial system.
“What do you guys think?,” Gutu asked on his micro blogging portal.
The development comes after ZimEye profiled the bond notes pre and post introduction from the days of Sten Zvorwadza all the way up to this week following Robert Mugabe’s removal. In October 2016 for instance, an EU based Zimbabwean woman stopped bond note printing in Germany. A month later RBZ boss John Mangudya eventually managed to print them this time using a South Africa based company.