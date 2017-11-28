28.11.2017 12:08
by Zimeye

Mangudya’s Bond Notes Have Caused More Harm – Gutu

By Business Reporter| Exactly a year after they were introduced, MDC Spokesman Obert Gutu believes that bond notes have caused more harm than good to Zimbabwe.

Writing on Tuesday morning, Gutu said, “I am not an economist but quite honestly, I think the introduction of bond notes in Zimbabwe has actually caused more harm than good in our financial system.

“What do you guys think?,” Gutu asked on his micro blogging portal.

The development comes after ZimEye profiled the bond notes pre and post introduction from the days of Sten Zvorwadza all the way up to this week following Robert Mugabe’s removal. In October 2016 for instance, an EU based Zimbabwean woman stopped bond note printing in Germany. A month later RBZ boss John Mangudya eventually managed to print them this time using a South Africa based company.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    It is true that bond notes have not been a resounding success but we must never forget we are in this situation because Obert Gutu and his MDC friends failed to implement the democratic reforms which would have stop Zanu PF getting back into power.

    Gutu is criticising the regime now just to win public attention because he and his MDC friends are desperate to get back on the gravy train. They are so desperate they are going to contest next year’s election even if the regime fails to produce something as basic as a verified voters’ roll and knowing the elections will not be free and fair.

    We can talk about Bond Notes and a host of other economic issues until we are all deep blue in the face but without ever changing even one thing. Because as long as Zanu PF remains in power nothing will ever change! Gutu and friends only bring up these issues because they do not want us, the people, to discuss the important issues such as why not even one reform has been implemented and yet MDC are discarding their own “No reform, no election!” party resolution to contest yet another flawed elections.

    The people of Zimbabwe must shun these MDC sell-outs and their attention seeking gimmicks. Zimbabwe will not make any meaningful progress on the economic front until we have stopped the scourge of rigged elections and that meanings implementing the democratic reforms. We must focus on implementing the democratic reforms and keep our eyes on the ball! FOCUS is the new buzz word!