Mass protest planned in Zimbabwe for Saturday

Mugabe addressed a graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe University.
There have been press conferences in Zimbabwe where warnings have been issued and plans outlined for mass action on Saturday.
#DailyDose – Negotiations in #Zimbabwe have deadlocked. Mugabe says he’ll step down next year, while the military wants him out right now. Should the South African government be more involved? Your comments with @MichelleL_Craig on #TheLead from 9am
— eNCA (@eNCA) November 17, 2017
The War Veterans Association in Zimbabwe is calling on all citizens to join in a peaceful protest against President Robert Mugabe in Harare on Saturday.
eNCAFeatured