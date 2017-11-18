18.11.2017 3:42
by ENCA

Mass protest planned in Zimbabwe for Saturday

JOHANNESBURG - There were warnings of mass action on Saturday as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe made his first public appearance since the military intervention on Tuesday.

Mugabe addressed a graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe University.

There have been press conferences in Zimbabwe where warnings have been issued and plans outlined for mass action on Saturday.

The War Veterans Association in Zimbabwe is calling on all citizens to join in a peaceful protest against President Robert Mugabe in Harare on Saturday.

WATCH: Mugabe Loses SADC Support, “It’s Over!”
Zimbabwe: huge protest called as Mugabe runs low on options

