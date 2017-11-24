Media Organisations Call for Robust Media Reform

Speaking at the National People’s Convention held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on November 24, 2017, stakeholders drawn from different civil society organisations and the media called for a robust and genuine transformation of the public media.
Presenting their position during a sideline Cluster meeting at the National People’s Convention, stakeholders bemoaned interference of the editorial policy by the government and politicians. They raised concern over the way the government has captured public media and the danger it causes in promoting media freedom.
Contributing to the discussion, Faith Ndlovu from Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) castigated the government for entrenching unprofessionalism in the public media by imposing news angles and promoting polarization. She appealed to the government to disentangle the public media from state capture.
The Director of the Media Centre, Ernest Mudzengi said that civil society had failed to carry out its mandate in the past due to a number of factors.
“In the past, we have witnessed a non-effective civil society due to interference by politicians and other interested parties. There is need for a paradigm shift in the way we do things in order to be effective. We need to desist from vacillation and be independent when executing our mandate”, said Mudzengi.
The Cluster representatives agreed on three demands that will be presented to the interim government led by Emerson Dambudzo Mnangangwa. They called on non-interference of the editorial policy by politicians, genuine and transparent opening up of the broadcasting media and the transformation of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and the Mass Media Trust.
In order to achieve this, the representatives agreed to work together through community mobilization.
They also agreed to collaborate and work in a coordinated manner.
The National People’s Convention comes at the backdrop of recent uncertainty in Zimbabwe catapulted by succession fights in Zimbabwe which saw the army taking over the running of the state of affairs in the country.
This led to the eventual resignation of President Robert Mugabe and the appointment of former Vice President, Emerson Dambudzo Mnangangwa as the President designate and his subsequent swearing in on November 24, 2017 as Interim President as provided in Section 101 of the Constitution.