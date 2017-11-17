View image on Twitter

View image on Twitter
Catherine kiiru @wambukukiiru

It’s totally not a coup, it’s a tank-facilitated organizational restructuring @bmgachewa  

View image on Twitter
Kenny 🇿🇦Makenzi @Makenzi_FS

If it looks like a Koo and tastes like a Koo then it is a Koo   @SakinaKamwendo

On Tuesday, the army in Zimbabwe made a number of aggressive moves in what seemed like a coup, with Mugabe reportedly being placed under house arrest and a number of ministers arrested.

 

South Africa has been leading the SADC negotiations in that country, aimed at establishing a democratic order in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe however appeared at a graduation ceremony on Friday, Twitter was confused as to whether anything will come off the military’s posturing.

Tom Green 📻 @TomDGreen

Nothing says “there has been a coup” more than a man in military uniform appearing unannounced on state TV late at night to say “there has not been a coup”. 

Tsitsi Florence @tfnauruma

Soft coup 

ZCN @ZimbabweCN

I have just realised something:
The international community is confused about whether this is a coup or not. In fact, it is not a coup. It is a “Bond Coup” – it has a 1:1 value with a coup but can only be used in Zimbabwe. – Author Unknown   asleep

Teandoe @Teandoe1

 yesterday I was in a coup world having the feeling that Mugabe is goin n now that coup confusing me, it looks like they r now couple

Winston Ritson @WRitson

I heard that when he is about to sign the resignation letter he falls asleep…then they have to start all over again to explain the process   

Khaya Sithole @CoruscaKhaya

These guys actually pulled a coup on our understanding of what a coup is.🤔🤔🤔

Lethu Kapueja @ProvostKhay

My theory: Someone no longer wanted someone else living in the same house with him, and so decided to stage the whole thing!!   pic.twitter.com/JDxChAPaiN

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter
Black Butterfly @greateraspect

 indeed went to Private School 

eNCA