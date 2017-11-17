File: South Africa has been leading the SADC negotiations in that country since that point, aimed at establishing a democratic order in Zimbabwe, but as Mugabe appeared at a graduation ceremony on Friday, Twitter was confused. Photo: Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo

Makenzi KennyMakenzi @Makenzi_FS If it looks like a Koo and tastes like a Koo then it is a Koo #Zimbabwe #Amlive @SakinaKamwendo

On Tuesday, the army in Zimbabwe made a number of aggressive moves in what seemed like a coup, with Mugabe reportedly being placed under house arrest and a number of ministers arrested.

South Africa has been leading the SADC negotiations in that country, aimed at establishing a democratic order in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe however appeared at a graduation ceremony on Friday, Twitter was confused as to whether anything will come off the military’s posturing.

View image on Twitter Tom Green @TomDGreen Nothing says “there has been a coup” more than a man in military uniform appearing unannounced on state TV late at night to say “there has not been a coup”.#Zimbabwe #Zimbabwecoup

ZCN @ZimbabweCN I have just realised something:

The international community is confused about whether this is a coup or not. In fact, it is not a coup. It is a “Bond Coup” – it has a 1:1 value with a coup but can only be used in Zimbabwe. – Author Unknown #Zimbabwecoup #MugabeHasFallen asleep

Teandoe @Teandoe1 #Zimbabwecoup yesterday I was in a coup world having the feeling that Mugabe is goin n now that coup confusing me, it looks like they r now couple

Winston Ritson @WRitson I heard that when he is about to sign the resignation letter he falls asleep…then they have to start all over again to explain the process #zimbabwe #zimbabwecoup #someonebringanalarm

