MNANGAGWA BREAKING NEWS- Timothy Stamps To Be Buried At National Heroes Acre

Dr Stamps died on Sunday after succumbing to a lung infection on Sunday at the Borrowdale Trauma Centre in Harare.
The message was delivered to his family by Zanu PF Politburo members, Obert Mpofu, Simon Khaya Moyo and Dr David Parirenyatwa at his home at plot number 6 Weston Road off Hatcliffe in Harare. Dr Stamps’ widow, Cindy and eldest son, Kenyon welcomed the decision and are consulting as a family and will inform the government on the way forward regarding burial arrangements.
Dr Stamps who is survived wife, Cindy, three children and four grand children, was an advocate for black rights. In the years running up to his death, he fought while advising the government from wasting millions of dollars on unsubstantiated medical research that claims circumcision prevents HIV AIDS, advice that however fell on dead ears.Featured