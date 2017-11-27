MNANGAGWA LATEST: SABC fooled by “Prophet” Bushiri?

Bushiri claims the former CIO minister, Mohadi who could also have leaked state secrets to the preacher last year, is going to receive a crown within government.
Yesterday the SABC issued a false LIVE video news report which claims Mnangagwa has made Mohadi his Vice. That led to followers of the necromancer going into misguided celebration.
In its report, the SABC said President Mnangagwa also appointed Oppah Muchinguri the other Deputy.
Patrick Chinamasa was said to have been given the Finance Ministry while George Charamba was assigned the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services.
ZimEye.com would however like to advise our valued readers and viewers the report is false as at no time did Mnangagwa issue or make such an announcement at the weekend.
The editorial lapses at some of these major news organisations quite frightening https://twitter.com/TichRay/status/934857286987735042 …
The report was eventually deleted off the channel’s online archives.Featured