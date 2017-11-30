10:56 by Zimeye Have your say: Mnangagwa names Dokora as “A destroyer of Zimbabwe’s legacy”

By Dorrothy Moyo| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has named former Education Minister Lazarus Dokora as part of the group that destroyed Zimbabwe’s and ZANU PF’s “prestigious” legacy, a development that has been celebrated by hundreds of thousands of teachers, parents and school children who were affected by his draconian curriculum.