14:05 by Zimeye Have your say: MNANGAGWA SECRETS BLOWN OPEN: I Was In Constant Touch With Military Throughout

By Dorrothy Moyo| Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in the last 18 hours blown the lid open on his secret affairs during the time he was out of the country. The latest revelations might confirm that Mnangagwa actually flew to China to meet general Chiwenga and then back to his hideout in South Africa during his 2 week stint after fleeing Zimbabwe.