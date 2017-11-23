MNANGAGWA SECRETS BLOWN OPEN: I Was In Constant Touch With Military Throughout

Speaking last night Mnangagwa revealed that he was in constant contact with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) under Commander General Constantino Chiwenga’s leadership.
He said “I wish also to thank the manner our Defence Forces under the leadership of General Chiwenga have been able to manage this process peacefully.
“I was in constant contact with the service chiefs throughout…”
Two weeks ago the local Daily News reported Emmerson Mnangagwa went to China after fleeing Zimbabwe following his dismissal and had arrived in that country from South Africa.
Coincidentally Chiwenga was also in China at the time.
It was not cleat if the two did of a truth meet.
There was drama when Chiwenga carried out his military intervention code named “Operation Restore Legacy” after returning from China, having touched down at Harare international airport whereupon former president Robert Mugabe tried to arrest him.
Activists and analysts last night claimed the development confirms that Operation Restore Order was truly a coup.Featured