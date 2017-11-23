23.11.2017 14:05
by Zimeye

MNANGAGWA SECRETS BLOWN OPEN: I Was In Constant Touch With Military Throughout

By Dorrothy Moyo| Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in the last 18 hours blown the lid open on his secret affairs during the time he was out of the country. The latest revelations might confirm that Mnangagwa actually flew to China to meet general Chiwenga and then back to his hideout in South Africa during his 2 week stint after fleeing Zimbabwe.

Speaking last night Mnangagwa revealed that he was in constant contact with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) under Commander General Constantino Chiwenga’s leadership.

He said “I wish also to thank the manner our Defence Forces under the leadership of General Chiwenga have been able to manage this process peacefully.

“I was in constant contact with the service chiefs throughout…”

Two weeks ago the local Daily News reported Emmerson Mnangagwa went to China after fleeing Zimbabwe following his dismissal and had arrived in that country from South Africa.

Coincidentally Chiwenga was also in China at the time.

It was not cleat if the two did of a truth meet.

There was drama when Chiwenga carried out his military intervention code named “Operation Restore Legacy” after returning from China, having touched down at Harare international airport whereupon former president Robert Mugabe tried to arrest him.

Activists and analysts last night claimed the development confirms that Operation Restore Order was truly a coup.

