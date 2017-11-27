6:35 by News24 Have your say: Mondli Makhanya: The liberation myth is busted

In Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe, it was known that you did not talk about deep politics in a taxi or on a bus. You would also glance around and talk softly if you wanted to be critical in a bar or tavern. When you wanted to meet in a hotel foyer, you would look out for loiterers. Many even took care not to talk freely at weddings, funerals and birthday parties.