Mufakose 2 wins 2017 HASCA chess league

Mufakose 2 high school are the winners of the 2017 Harare schools Chess League. They took the reigns from the two time defending champions Mabvuku High school chess club.They won the division one league which had very stiff competition from teams like Prince Edward school, St. Ignatius, Mabvuku, Goromonzi , Highfield 2 and ZRP Boarding school which is also becoming a chess powerhouse in Harare and Zimbabwe. Mufakose 2 lost to Prince Edward only in their matches and walloped all the other opponents in the games in which they played.