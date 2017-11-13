Mufakose 2 wins 2017 HASCA chess league

In a total of 13 games winning 12 and the only loss was to Prince Edward School. In second place was St. Ignatius College who won 6 games, drew 4 and lost 4. In third place was Goromonzi high school who won 6 drew 3 and lost 4 followed by Mabvuku won had 6 wins 2 draws and 6 losses.
Prince Edward school team A were tied with Mabvuku on 7 points but were separated by the board points. They won 7 games drew none and lost 6. Highfield 2 High school followed after Prince Edward with 6 wins no draws and 6 losses. Prince Edward B team came seventh with one win , four draws and 6 losses. While ZRP Boarding anchored the table with one win no draws and 9 losses. Harare high school won the Division two league winning 11 games and having no draws, followed by St. Georges ‘A’ who bounce back to division one after spending a year in the second division.
The two teams going down in the first division are Prince Edward B team and ZRP Boarding school who finished as the bottom two teams in the first division. Division 3 winners Lord Marlven will be moving into division two together with the second placed St. Georges ‘B’ team. The third placed Tafara one high school will also be moved into division two. Visitation High school was suspended for the non -fullfilment of fixtures. Highfield high 1 the winners of division 4 will be promoted to division 3 so as Zengeza 2 High school.
Mazowe High school the winners of division 5 will be promoted to division four as well as the second placed Zengeza 1 High school. The teachers in charge of chess in respective schools are encouraged to make follow-ups on the developments in the schools chess league with Mr. L Kahoba as well as Mr Nyanzunda of Oriel Boys. People can also get in touch with the HASCA Chairperson for more details pertaining to the schools league chess fixtures for the Harare schools.
Meanwhile the league which produced some players of repute like IM Makoto Rodwell, IM Mandizha Farai, IM Robert Gwaze, former National Champions Elisha Chimbamu, Fide MASTER Arnold Kanengoni is need of assistance in the form of sponsorship for the 2018 chess league season. Well wishers who can assist can get in touch with the Chairperson on vchimbamu@gmail.com.