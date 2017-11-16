16.11.2017 20:21
Mugabe agrees to step down in Dec?

A twitter handle claiming to be speaking on behalf of the provisional government of Zimbabwe says President Robert Mugabe has agreed to step down and a new government will be formed within the next 48 hours.

It says fresh elections will be held in the spring of 2018 once order and peace have been established.

It is likely that the presidential elections will be held on 18 April, Zimbabwe’s independence day, it says.

“The structure of government will remain the same under the provisional government of Zimbabwe. However, the introduction of new posts, such as ‘prime minister’ are being negotiated.

“The new, provisional government of Zimbabwe will be formed within the next 48 hours. It is likely that vice presidential posts will remain vacant.

“Comrade R.G Mugabe is not going to be prosecuted for his actions and crimes throughout his tenure as Prime Minister (1980–1987) and President of the republic (1987–2017). He has accepted H.E Jacob Zuma’s offer and will depart to South Africa after the resignation.

“Mugabe is currently negotiating with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. The provisional government will soon address the nation to update you all with the current situation.”

The final deal

