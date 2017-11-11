Is Mugabe danger to Zimbabwe?

It will be far easier to limit and undo the follies of a Mugabe presidency than to restore the necessary common sense and good judgement to a depraved electorate, willing to have such a man for their president.
The problem is much deeper and far more serious than Mr Mugabe , who is a mere symptom of what ails Zimbabwe. Blaming the prince of the fools should not blind anyone to the vast confederacy of fools that made him their prince.
Zimbabwe can survive a Robert Mugabe who is, after all, merely a fool.It is less likely to survive a multitude of fools such as those who made him their President.”
Zimbabwe can survive a Robert Mugabe who is, after all, merely a fool.It is less likely to survive a multitude of fools such as those who made him their President.”
Ken Peters, Professor of Economics in the Czech Republic.