Mugabe’s idiots guide in loyalty

Who would have foreseen that a day like this would come? Winter has finally come for House Mugabe. Gucci Grace/Cersei Lannister has been sent packing. She had become a deadly disease, infecting and affecting everyone and she needed to be cured and that cure has come in the form of The Military. Her tail had grown too long and needed to be chopped off. No one is untouchable, every dog has it’s day. You piss on people for too long, people will piss back. For someone who claims to have a PHD, even after donning her “Gucci white robes” from head to toe and filling up the stadium with members of various apostolic sects for her Super Sunday interface rally she surely did not see this one coming by a mile.
If evil possesses a face in Zimbabwe it is that of the cruel and haughty Gucci Grace. She is a conniving diva and natural born schemer who delights in inflicting misery on others. She is indifferent to human suffering and has a tongue like a poisoned blade. For years now the Mugabes have been spokes on a spinning wheel crushing those on the ground and that wheel has finally been broken. Sometimes to fight the unthinkable, you have to be willing to do the unthinkable. Never forget where you came from and who has been by your side through thick and thin, seems like that is exactly what Mugabe did. He forgot where he came from and now the chickens have come home to roost.
When Zimbabweans were crying out for help from South Africa before, President Zumba did not listen and did not come to our aid. Is it now that he decides to jump in and seem like a knight in shining armour coming in to rescue the damsels in distress? With all due respect President Zuma just shut up and be more concerned about your own welfare as the same fate is coming your way soon enough. Just because the current situation is not what everyone was expecting it to be (violent), people can not seem to come to terms with the fact that we do not want violence in Zimbabwe anymore there has been enough bloodshed and I think this is the time for all Zimbabweans to unite together and build a better Zimbabwe. It does not matter what tribe, race, colour or political party you are from, we are all one people (Zimbabweans) united we conquer, divided we fall. Let us show the world that the impossible is possible without any bloodshed or violence. As someone said on Twitter, “The coup in Zimbabwe went to Private school. It’s chilled and educated”.
Written by :Nomusa Dube Human Rights ActivistFeatured