12:19 by Zimeye Mutsvangwa pushes for Chihuri and Bonyongwe's prosecution

By Langton Ncube|War veterans’ leader Christopher Mutsvangwa said the former Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) director, Happyton Bonyongwe and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri should be held accountable for human rights violations they committed when they were under the former President Robert Mugabe.