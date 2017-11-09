O’Donovan out of Chikurubi

The bail conditions set for O’Donovan are:
* $1000
* That she continues to reside at 316 Charingira Court
* That she reports to CID on Monday and Friday
* That she surrenders her passport at the Magistrate court, and
* That she should not interfere with state witnesses.
O’Donovan was granted bail by High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri today after he took over her bail application hearing from Justice Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa. The bail hearing had to be postponed to 14:30 hours so that Justice Phiri could hold several pretrial conferences.