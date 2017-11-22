PETER PAMIRE’S DEATH: Chiyangwa responds to rumour

ZIFA boss and empowerment activist Phillip Chiyangwa yesterday responded to questions on flaming allegations that he played a part in influencing the death of his friend, Peter Pamire back in the mid 90s.
Mr Chiyangwa was on ZimEye.com yesterday afternoon addressing social media claims that he was caught with $11 billion, and he challenged anyone who has such evidence to come forward with it. Chiyangwa stood his ground for more than 30 minutes inviting Zimbabweans to present evidence that he even has $100 million. It was during that discussion that he also responded on claims that he played a part in Pamire’s sudden death who he is alleged to have betrayed.
Chiyangwa also disowned former President Robert Mugabe saying if he was related to the 93 year old, he would have not been arrested by him.
Zimbabweans attacking Mr Chiyangwa have been speaking from a 2005 report that says Pamire was killed by a CIO hitman following a tip off by Pamire’s closest empowerment colleague that former First Lady Grace Mugabe was allegedly having an affair with Pamire. The belief that this person was Chiyangwa was somewhat strengthened by the fact that Chiyangwa constantly mentions Pamire’s name when he regularly talks about how set up the Affirmative Action Group in the 1990s.
The first report published by journo, Mduduzi Mathuthu says Pamire’s death in a freak car accident in 1996 has never been solved.
Government doctors said he died as a result of an accident caused by a small ditch which sent his Pajero 4-wheel drive rolling several times before hitting a tree. He was driving towards his Borrowdale home.
However, experts from Mitsubishi, manufacturers of Pajero dismissed both conclusions by police that the accident had either been caused by a broken break pipe or the small ditch on Addington Lane where the crash happened.
The agent — referred to here as Agent K — arrived in Britain in 2005 after quitting the intelligence services.
He told Mathuthu: “I couldn’t live with the fact that I was party to a murder of an innocent man directly authorised by President Mugabe. I am doing this for posterity.”
Agent K has offered to testify via video link if the inquiry into Pamire’s death is re-opened.
After Mathuthu handed Pamire’s brother, Ignatius, a dossier of the sensational interview with Mugabe’s man, he said: “So many lies have been told about my brother’s death and this man (Agent K) could be the missing
link to getting justice for my brother.”
Talking exclusively to Mathuthu, Agent K revealed: A fellow black empowerment guru had told President Mugabe that his wife was dating Pamire. Pamire’s wife was offered $4,5 million for revealing Pamire’s itinerary, which she declined.
President Mugabe personally authorised the CIO to “deal” with Pamire, a
euphemism for “kill” in intelligence circles.
. Pamire was actually SHOT, contrary to what the police and doctors claimed
at his inquest.
He said: “Peter had been dating Mrs Mugabe for a while and it was his friend
X (fellow black empowerment activist) who went and told Mugabe of the news.
At the time, X was working for the CIO and had attended several workshops in
Bindura with us.
“Following the disclosure, President Mugabe called a high level intelligence
meeting and ordered that Pamire should be dealt with. It was clear he meant
we must kill Pamire.
“From that point, I was part of a special team sent to kill Pamire.
Initially, we were first going to interview him and so we went to his
offices on Five Avenue but he only spoke to us via intercom. He wouldn’t let
us in and we left.”
A few weeks later, the CIO learnt Pamire was to leave for South Africa on business and approached his wife for his itinerary. They offered her $4,2 million for the information, which she declined.
“But she did tell us when Pamire was returning,” revealed agent K. “On the day Pamire touched down at the airport, we were there. I was driving a Mazda 626 Executive and we had another Isuzu Twin Cab.
“Pamire’s wife was there and as they left, we trailed Pamire as the wife went a separate route, apparently to go to a ‘baby shower’.
“We trailed Pamire onto Addington Lane and a colleague, Lewis Mucheke, who was sitting on the front passenger side, pulled his gun and shot Pamire. The Pajero rolled, rolled and rolled before hitting a tree.
“The CIO HQ, meanwhile, rang the ambulance services to tell them no vehicle was to be sent to the scene of the accident until the go-ahead was given. That allowed us to cover our tracks. Nathan Shamuyarira (jnr), another
agent, took a rod and traced the path of the bullet which had gone in from just under the back neck up to just under the eye.
“That rod effectively removed any impression Pamire had been shot. Usually, post mortems where the CIO is responsible for the death of an individual are carried out by doctors who work for the CIO, and will generally give a false account of the circumstances under which an individual died.”
His account of Pamire wearing “blue jeans, a black jacket and a T-Shirt written Zambezi,” has been passed as true by Pamire’s family.
Agent K says they sped off from the scene, their mission accomplished and sure Pamire had died.
Pamire’s brother, Ignatius, said: “When my brother died, I was probably the last person to know. Our relatives in the rural areas knew before I did, although I was in Harare at the time and could have easily rushed to Peter’s
aid. It smacks of a deliberate attempt to keep me in the dark.
“It is clear something happened to my brother, and there was a time delay to ensure no-one knew what had happened until my brother had been placed in a fridge at the mortuary.”
Agent K has quit the CIO and fled to the UK.
The dossier is available to the Zimbabwe government and Pamire’s family.
Agent K will testify on camera, if required.
Meanwhile, speaking to ZimEye.com yesterday, Mr Chiyangwa responded on the question of his alleged involvement in Pamire's death. BELOW WAS THE LIVE DISCUSSION: