6:34 by ZLHR Have your say: #PGSAGA: Zim court reinstates Goba and interdicts JSC from conducting interviews

HIGH Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba on Wednesday 22 November 2017 interdicted the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from proceeding with conducting interviews for the appointment of a new Prosecutor-General (PG) and ordered that Advocate Ray Goba remains appointed as PG.