21.11.2017 18:59
by Staff Reporter

Press statement by the US Embassy

Tonight marks an historic moment for Zimbabwe. we congratulate all  Zimbabweans who raised their voices and stated peacefully and clearly that  the time for change was overdue.

Tens of thousands of people have turned out to a rally that is possible because of military intervention

As secretary Tillerson recently stated, Zimbabwe has an historic  opportunity to set itself on a new path. through that process, the United  States urges unwavering respect for the rule of law and for established  democratic practices.

Whatever short-term arrangements the government may establish, the path  forward must lead to free, fair, and inclusive elections, in which the  people of Zimbabwe, free to assemble peacefully without undue interference  and to voice their opinions without fear, choose their own leaders.

Issued by the Public Affairs Section, United States Embassy Harare.

inquiries: David McGuire, Public Affairs

'Isolated Mugabe had no choice' - analyst
WATCH: Elated crowds flood Harare streets as Robert Mugabe steps down

Post published in: Featured

Related