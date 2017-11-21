Press statement by the US Embassy

As secretary Tillerson recently stated, Zimbabwe has an historic opportunity to set itself on a new path. through that process, the United States urges unwavering respect for the rule of law and for established democratic practices.
Whatever short-term arrangements the government may establish, the path forward must lead to free, fair, and inclusive elections, in which the people of Zimbabwe, free to assemble peacefully without undue interference and to voice their opinions without fear, choose their own leaders.
Issued by the Public Affairs Section, United States Embassy Harare.
