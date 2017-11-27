27.11.2017 6:12
by Veritas

Public consultations on the Electoral Amendment Bill

Parliament has made another change to the programme of Public Hearings on the Electoral Amendment Bill and the Insolvency Bill. 

The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs will now be split into two teams to enable it to hold hearings in eleven centres, five more than previously scheduled.  The hearings will now run from Friday 1st December to Thursday 7th December, as shown in the following tables:-

New Programme for Public Consultations

TEAM A

Date Time Centre Venue
Friday 01 December 1000 hrs Gweru Midlands Hotel
Saturday 02 December 1030 hrs Gwanda Jahunda Hall
Sunday 03 December 1100 hrs Lupane Lupane Community Hall
Monday 04 December 1000 hrs Bulawayo Bulawayo City Hall
Tuesday 05 December 1000 hrs Hwange Edmund Davis Hall
Thursday 07 December 0900 hrs Harare New Ambassador Hotel

TEAM B

Date Time Centre Venue
Friday 01 December 1000 hrs Masvingo Masvingo Civic Centre
Saturday 02 December 1100 hrs Marondera Mbuya Nehanda Hall
Sunday 03 December 1200 hrs Mount Darwin Mount Darwin Primary School
Monday 04 December 1200 hrs Chinhoyi Cooksey Hall
Tuesday 05 December 1400 hrs Mutare Mutare Civic Centre
Thursday 07 December 0900 hrs Harare New Ambassador Hotel

 

Attendance

Interested groups, organizations and individuals are invited to the consultations. The contributions made will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the committee’s report to be tabled in Parliament.

PLEASE NOTE THAT PERSONS WEARING MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS.

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Attention: Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

and delivered to Parliament at:

Parliament of Zimbabwe

Cnr Kwame Nkrumah Ave and Third Street

Harare

or sent by post to:

P. O. Box CY 298

Causeway

Harare

or sent by email to Email: clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

Queries to

Telephone No. (04) 700181-8 / 252936 – 50, ext. 2153 (N. Khumalo, committee clerk) or ext. 2007 (C. Mpofu—Muvhami, public relations officer.  Fax 252935

Soft copies of the Bills

Both Bills are available from Veritas in soft copy – Insolvency Bill [link] and Electoral Amendment Bill [link].

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied

Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings 
The truth's demise 

Post published in: Featured

Related