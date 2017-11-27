Public consultations on the Electoral Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs will now be split into two teams to enable it to hold hearings in eleven centres, five more than previously scheduled. The hearings will now run from Friday 1st December to Thursday 7th December, as shown in the following tables:-
New Programme for Public Consultations
TEAM A
|Date
|Time
|Centre
|Venue
|Friday 01 December
|1000 hrs
|Gweru
|Midlands Hotel
|Saturday 02 December
|1030 hrs
|Gwanda
|Jahunda Hall
|Sunday 03 December
|1100 hrs
|Lupane
|Lupane Community Hall
|Monday 04 December
|1000 hrs
|Bulawayo
|Bulawayo City Hall
|Tuesday 05 December
|1000 hrs
|Hwange
|Edmund Davis Hall
|Thursday 07 December
|0900 hrs
|Harare
|New Ambassador Hotel
TEAM B
|Date
|Time
|Centre
|Venue
|Friday 01 December
|1000 hrs
|Masvingo
|Masvingo Civic Centre
|Saturday 02 December
|1100 hrs
|Marondera
|Mbuya Nehanda Hall
|Sunday 03 December
|1200 hrs
|Mount Darwin
|Mount Darwin Primary School
|Monday 04 December
|1200 hrs
|Chinhoyi
|Cooksey Hall
|Tuesday 05 December
|1400 hrs
|Mutare
|Mutare Civic Centre
|Thursday 07 December
|0900 hrs
|Harare
|New Ambassador Hotel
Attendance
Interested groups, organizations and individuals are invited to the consultations. The contributions made will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the committee’s report to be tabled in Parliament.
PLEASE NOTE THAT PERSONS WEARING MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS.
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
and delivered to Parliament at:
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Cnr Kwame Nkrumah Ave and Third Street
Harare
or sent by post to:
P. O. Box CY 298
Causeway
Harare
or sent by email to Email: clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
Queries to
Telephone No. (04) 700181-8 / 252936 – 50, ext. 2153 (N. Khumalo, committee clerk) or ext. 2007 (C. Mpofu—Muvhami, public relations officer. Fax 252935
Soft copies of the Bills
Both Bills are available from Veritas in soft copy – Insolvency Bill [link] and Electoral Amendment Bill [link].
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied