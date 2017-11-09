9.11.2017 18:15
by Veritas

Public Consultations ON THE INSOLVENCY BILL

The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, will be holding Public Consultations with relevant stakeholders from the 17th to the 22nd November, 2017 to gather public views on the Insolvency Bill and the Electoral Amendment Bill.  The programme is set out in the table appearing below.

 

Both Bills are available from Veritas in soft copy – Insolvency Bill [link] and Electoral Amendment Bill [link].

The Insolvency Bill is a massive Bill which is part of the Government’s “Ease of Doing Business” reforms.  It will consolidate the insolvency law of Zimbabwe and repeal (1) the current, outdated Insolvency Act and (2) the 123-section Part V of the Companies Act which is headed Winding Up and Judicial Management [the Part that currently covers insolvency of companies].  The new Act will, therefore, provide for all insolvent individuals, partnerships, trusts, companies, private business corporations and co-operatives.  It will not, however, apply to insurance companies, banks, securities exchanges and other entities registered under the Securities Act, the Asset Management Act and the Collective Investment Schemes Act – except to the extent provided for by the separate special Acts dealing with those institutions. The Bill is very technical and we advise stakeholders to make written submissions.

The Electoral Amendment Bill is a highly significant Bill for many Zimbabweans.   It is far too limited in scope, dealing only with a single section on voter registration.  It is to be hoped that all those with an interest in free and fair elections will turn up to the public hearings and point out that there is a need to expand this Bill so that it brings the Electoral Act in line with the Constitution.  It is a pity that it is sharing these public hearings with another long and complicated Bill; and if the time does not allow for all voices to be heard, we urge stakeholders to press for the hearings on this Bill to be extended.

Programme for Public Consultations

Date Time Centre Venue
Friday 17 November 1000 hrs Mutare Amber Hotel
Saturday 18 November 1000 hrs Masvingo Chevron Hotel
Sunday 19 November 1000 hrs Bulawayo Bulawayo Holiday Inn
Monday 20 November 1000 hrs Gweru Midlands Hotel
Tuesday 21 November 1000 hrs Kadoma Kadoma Ranch Hotel
Wednesday 22 November 1000 hrs Harare New Ambassador Hotel

 

Attendance

Interested groups and organizations are invited to the consultations. The contributions made will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the committee’s report to be tabled in Parliament.

PLEASE NOTE THAT PERSONS WEARING MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS.

 

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Attention: Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

and delivered to Parliament at:

Parliament of Zimbabwe

Cnr Kwame Nkrumah Ave and Third Street

Harare

or sent by post to:

P. O. Box CY 298

Causeway

Harare

or sent by email to Email: clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

Queries to

Telephone No. (04) 700181-8 / 252936 – 50, ext. 2153 (Mrs. N. Khumalo) Fax 252935 

