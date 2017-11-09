Public Consultations ON THE INSOLVENCY BILL

Both Bills are available from Veritas in soft copy – Insolvency Bill [link] and Electoral Amendment Bill [link].
The Insolvency Bill is a massive Bill which is part of the Government’s “Ease of Doing Business” reforms. It will consolidate the insolvency law of Zimbabwe and repeal (1) the current, outdated Insolvency Act and (2) the 123-section Part V of the Companies Act which is headed Winding Up and Judicial Management [the Part that currently covers insolvency of companies]. The new Act will, therefore, provide for all insolvent individuals, partnerships, trusts, companies, private business corporations and co-operatives. It will not, however, apply to insurance companies, banks, securities exchanges and other entities registered under the Securities Act, the Asset Management Act and the Collective Investment Schemes Act – except to the extent provided for by the separate special Acts dealing with those institutions. The Bill is very technical and we advise stakeholders to make written submissions.
The Electoral Amendment Bill is a highly significant Bill for many Zimbabweans. It is far too limited in scope, dealing only with a single section on voter registration. It is to be hoped that all those with an interest in free and fair elections will turn up to the public hearings and point out that there is a need to expand this Bill so that it brings the Electoral Act in line with the Constitution. It is a pity that it is sharing these public hearings with another long and complicated Bill; and if the time does not allow for all voices to be heard, we urge stakeholders to press for the hearings on this Bill to be extended.
Programme for Public Consultations
|Date
|Time
|Centre
|Venue
|Friday 17 November
|1000 hrs
|Mutare
|Amber Hotel
|Saturday 18 November
|1000 hrs
|Masvingo
|Chevron Hotel
|Sunday 19 November
|1000 hrs
|Bulawayo
|Bulawayo Holiday Inn
|Monday 20 November
|1000 hrs
|Gweru
|Midlands Hotel
|Tuesday 21 November
|1000 hrs
|Kadoma
|Kadoma Ranch Hotel
|Wednesday 22 November
|1000 hrs
|Harare
|New Ambassador Hotel
Attendance
Interested groups and organizations are invited to the consultations. The contributions made will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the committee’s report to be tabled in Parliament.
PLEASE NOTE THAT PERSONS WEARING MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS.
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
and delivered to Parliament at:
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Cnr Kwame Nkrumah Ave and Third Street
Harare
or sent by post to:
P. O. Box CY 298
Causeway
Harare
or sent by email to Email: clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
Queries to
Telephone No. (04) 700181-8 / 252936 – 50, ext. 2153 (Mrs. N. Khumalo) Fax 252935
