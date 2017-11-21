21.11.2017 13:32
by President Ian Khama

“Resign now”, Khama writes to Mugabe

Mr President, I am writing to appeal to you to be sensitive to the wishes of the people of Zimbabwe and to do the honourable thing by voluntarily  relinquishing power as the President of Zimbabwe.

My appeal is necessitated  by an unprecedented situation currently unfolding in Zimbabwe whereby your own party, ZANU-PF, is calling for your immediate resignation and is in the process of instituting impeachment.The people of Zimbabwe have for a long time been subjected to untold suffering as a result of poor governance under your leadership.

It is, therefore, my conviction that by vacating the Presidency, this will usher in a new political dispensation that will pave the way for the much needed socio-economic recovery in Zimbabwe.

I, therefore, reiterate my appeal to you to honourably step aside, if you really care for them, as you profess, and if you cannot find it in you to do so, then as a Christian do so in the spirit of our Lord in order to usher in a new period going forward of unity, peace and prosperity for Zimbabweans and allow your country to be the economic powerhouse it is capable of being.

Yours sincerely, [Signed]

Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama

Mugabe's downfall could be good business for China 
Most ministers snub Mugabe cabinet meeting: reports

Post published in: Featured

Related

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Thank you President Khama!

    The economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe has not only destroyed Zimbabwe but has held back the development of the whole region as well. The real tragedy is that all this could have been easily avoided because it is all man-made. There have been many, many opportunities to end Mugabe’s corrupt and tyrannical rule and they have all been wasted.

    Of all the SADC leaders President Khama has stood head and shoulders about the others in that he is the only who saw all this coming and tried to end the madness but failed because Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC banded mongooses would not listen and the fellow SADC leaders were not much help either!

    What Mugabe and much more his replacement, Mnangagwa, must now get into their thick heads is the Zanu PF dictatorship must be dismantled. Given the foolishness of the banded mongooses who will contest next year’s elections even when the regime has failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters’ roll, Zanu PF rig the elections as usual. What the dictatorship must know is that this time it will not get away with it.

    Zimbabwe’s political and economic chaos has been allowed to go on for far too long, enough is enough. The Zanu PF Junta can reconstitute itself by firing Mugabe but that is not good enough, cutting off a few branches of a thorn tree does not make it a mango tree. The dictatorship itself must go, the thorn tree must be cut down and burnt and a mango tree planted in its place.

    Thank you again President Khama, your generousity and vision has been a great encouragement to Zimbabwe at this, our darkest years!