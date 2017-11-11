The wedding

It is quite clear on the map. You go to the first traffic lights and turn left; then you go on to the next lights and turn right. Simple! But I did not look at the map! I forgot the old saying; ‘Time spent in reconnaissance is seldom wasted!’ We got lost and spent valuable time in the maze that is Kanyama and were late for our appointment with the inmates of Mwembeshi Open Prison. It was an omen for the day! On our way back the car would not start and we had to be rescued and towed the 40kms back to Lusaka, arriving seven hours late.