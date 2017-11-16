11:39 by News24 Have your say: In topsy-turvy Zimbabwe, stocks may plunge if confidence returns

In Zimbabwe’s dysfunctional market, the deeper the economy has sunk, the more equities have soared. The nation’s main gauge is up 322% in the past year in dollars, the best performance globally, even as a cash shortage choked businesses and forced people to sleep in streets near banks so they could make withdrawals in the mornings.