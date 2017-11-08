“He is no longer one of us. With immediate effect we are in complete defiance of his leadership of the revolutionary Zanu (PF). We are reclaiming our party and its assets. He is free to go and form his G40 party with his receptionist wife and the G40 cabal. The patriotic front belongs to us. It is ours,” he said.Featured
8.11.2017 18:28
War vets disowns Mugabe
In a statement issued from South Africa this afternoon the war vets, led by former minister Chris Mutsvanga, said they have “completely disowned Mugabe”.