6:15 by Patson Dzamara Have your say: Will this be the end of an era and error?

Zimbabwe’s current political conundrum is hinged on Zanu PF’s weakness and the opposition’s confusion. Zanu PF is engulfed in a fierce succession battle and it has never been this weak since its formation in 1963. On the other hand, the opposition finds itself enmeshed in the doldrums of confusion.