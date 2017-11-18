Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Zimbabwe and globally to call for Mugabe’s sacking.
The move comes after the military took control of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and placed Mugabe under house arrest on Tuesday in response to the sacking of the deputy president.
Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, spoke out against the military’s intervention in the country’s politics.
He told the Reuters news agency that Grace Mugabe is ready to “die for what is correct”.
Zhuwao states that Mugabe has no intention of breaking Zimbabwe’s constitution or legitimising the apparent coup.
The Zimbabwean military has denied that a coup is happening.
Hopes for no bloodshed
South African President Jacob Zuma says he’s confident the situation in Zimbabwe will be sorted out peacefully.
“I wish to reflect briefly on the situation in our sister republic of Zimbabwe. Sadc [the South African Development Community] is committed to providing support to the people of Zimbabwe to resolve the political situation,” he said.
“Although it is early, we are cautiously optimistic that the situation will be resolved amicably,” Zuma added.
African National Congress presidential hopeful and former African Union chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma called for a peaceful resolution to the political impasse.
“We plead with the Zimbabweans to maintain the stance they’ve maintained of negotiating peacefully and not shedding blood. I’m quite confident if they do that, they’ll find a solution and the solution will be a win-win solution,” she said.
Zimbabweans have called on South Africa, Sadc and the African Union not to interfere in domestic politics.