8:56 by Zimeye Have your say: ZAPU Demands Gukurahundi Compensation From Mnangagwa

By Langton Ncube| ZAPU said they were disheartened by the “deliberate” omission by the country’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa of how his administration was going to deal with victims of Gukurahundi and other human rights violations which happened during the Robert Mugabe era when he was inaugurated last week.