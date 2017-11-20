Zimbabwe – naturally!

As a Zimbabwean now living in the UK, I have obviously been watching with keen interest events unfolding in Zimbabwe, culminating in the amazing march in Harare where all races came together, united for the first time in many years.
My thoughts turn to those farmers who tragically lost their lives as a result of Mugabes’s violent farm invasions – how must their widows and children be feeling as they watch the joy and euphoria as the entire country celebrates?
I would just like to say, that through all the excitement of the coming days and hopefully changes for the better in Zimbabwe – we will remember them.”
Sincerely
Meryl Harrison