20.11.2017 13:55
by Meryl Harrison

Zimbabwe – naturally!

To The Editor

People march through a street in Harare on Saturday.

As a Zimbabwean now living in the UK, I have obviously been watching with keen interest events unfolding in Zimbabwe, culminating in the amazing march in Harare where all races came together, united for the first time in many years.

My thoughts turn to those farmers who tragically lost their lives as a result of Mugabes’s violent  farm invasions – how must their widows and children be feeling as they watch the joy and euphoria as the entire country celebrates?

I would just like to say, that through all the excitement of the coming days and hopefully changes for the better in Zimbabwe – we will remember them.”

 

Sincerely

Meryl Harrison

Mnangagwa and Mugabe the same devil?
Kachingwe and opposition political parties haul ZEC and Mudede to court

Post published in: Featured

Related