9:05 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe opposition’s monomania renders it redundant as outwitted by ZANU PF

Zimbabwean opposition's witless one-track obsession with the 'Mugabe must go!' mantra, as their only strategy to unseat the ZANU PF government, has backfired after the resignation of the aging leader - leaving the country virtually without any meaningful alternative voice.