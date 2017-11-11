12:37 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe still creating more Mugabes – is there hope for this country?

I did not know whether to laugh, cry, or throw a shoe at the radio, when former Zimbabwe vice president Joice Mujuru was speaking on VOA Studio 7 a few days ago - soon after the sacking of her successor Emmerson Mnangagwa - when she lambasting President Robert Mugabe of personalizing both the ruling ZANU PF party and the country and treating them as his - and his family's - property, and turning them into a dynasty.