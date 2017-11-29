6:42 by Zimeye Have your say: Zimbabwean Lawyer Advises Prince Harry On Marrying Meghan Markle

A UK based Zimbabwean lawyer has written a trending article advising British Prince Harry on his marriage plans with the US citizen, Meghan Markle. The development comes after Harry who previously dated a Zimbabwean beauty Chelsy Davy announced he is taking Miss Markle as a wife.