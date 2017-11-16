This follows the tense political situation in Zimbabwe after the military seized powerearly on Wednesday targeting “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe but gave assurances on national television that the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound”.
The meeting has been called by SADC chairperson and South African President Jacob Zuma and will be held at the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana on Thursday afternoon.
The meeting will be attended by the Ministers responsible for Foreign or External Affairs from the SADC Organ Troika member states, namely; Angola, Tanzania and Zambia, plus the SADC Council Chairperson Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, who is also the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.
The Zimbabwean Defence Force demanded an end to the purges in the ruling party, Zanu-PF.
Las week, Mugabe, fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Earlier on Wednesday Zuma revealed that he spoke to Mugabe, with the Zimbabwean leader indicating that “he was confined to his home but said that he was fine”. South Africa is also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF).
eNCA