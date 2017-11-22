Zuma no longer going to Zimbabwe

“President Jacob Zuma will no longer travel to Harare in the Republic of Zimbabwe… on Wednesday 22 November 2017,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“The SADC Organ Troika Plus SADC Chairperson Summit that met in Angola today [Tuesday], 21 November 2017, had taken a decision that the SADC Chairperson, President Zuma and the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Joao Lourenco of Angola should travel to Zimbabwe to assess the situation on behalf of SADC.

“The visit has now been postponed until further notice.”

On Tuesday, Mugabe resigned as president with immediate effect after 37 years in power, shortly after parliament began impeachment proceedings against him.

Zimbabweans celebrated outside the parliament building after hearing the news.

Hooters blared and large crowds ran through the streets of Harare.

Buses were loaded with people who celebrated and danced on top of the vehicles.

News24 earlier reported that people made their way over to soldiers, hugging them and thanking them for their role in removing Mugabe.

“Soldier, soldier, soldier,” they chanted whenever an army vehicle drove pass.

By 22:00, cars were still racing along Samora Machel Avenue.

Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to arrive in the country later on Wednesday and is likely to be sworn-in as president.