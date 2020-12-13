11:56 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zim Christian Church shouldn’t just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

I have often been so hard on the Christian community, for their apparent indifference and docility in the face of a relentless, concerted, and evil campaign of terror and injustice callously unleashed upon the defenceless and vulnerable people of Zimbabwe, by their own leaders - who are mandated by God Almighty, to protect, care, and love those that they lead, in the same fashion that our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus loves us...that He even gave His own life, in order for us to have our own.