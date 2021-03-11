18:43 by Amnesty International Have your say: Thousands at risk of displacement due to imminent forced evictions in Eswatini and Zimbabwe

The threat of forced eviction is putting thousands of people across Southern Africa at serious risk amid the pandemic, Amnesty International said today. The organization highlighted two cases, in Eswatini and Zimbabwe, where authorities are attempting to remove people from their homes to make way for commercial interests, without following procedural safeguards and offering them any alternative accommodation.