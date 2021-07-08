JUST IN: Minister appoints Air Zimbabwe interim board

Posting on his Twitter handle today, Minister Mhona said:
“This morning I am honoured to announce the appointment of the six-member interim board for Air Zimbabwe following the expiry of the contract of the airline’s administrator.
“The six are Mr A Bvumbe, P Kunaka, M Musanzikwa, K Magaya, N Chifema and G Chidzidzi.”
He expressed optimism that through implementation of good governance and accountability principles including mechanisms for regular reporting and feedback on crucial matters, Air Zimbabwe would strive.