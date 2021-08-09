Top 10 online casino websites in South Africa

A study published recently by the University of Bristol in the Journal of Gambling Studies, showed that regular male gamblers were particularly prone to gambling more often online during the coronavirus lockdowns compared to their previously reported gambling habits.
Although overall men and women gambled less frequently during lockdown, partly due to betting shops being closed, some forms of gambling increased. For instance, usage of online gambling, including poker, bingo, and casino games, grew six-fold among regular gamblers. Respondents who gambled occasionally were still found to be more than twice as likely than before to gamble online. Those who struggled financially before the pandemic were more likely to report gambling during lockdown.
To cater for this increase in online gambling, there are more than 40 online casino South Africa websites available to South Africans – and they attract some 2 million South African visitors per month.
It can be difficult to choose which new site to use, given the wide range of options. A recently published review of 25 online casinos in South Africa ranks the top sites and analyses the pros and cons of each one in an effort to help punters make this choice easier.
First of all the researchers listed the 25 most visited casino sites in the country. Then they created accounts for each one, deposited money and played on these sites. They scored the sites for quality and fairness during this interaction. On average the researchers bet R730 (US$50) on each site.
The top 3 most visited casinos in South Africa right now according to SimilarWeb are:
- Yebo Casino: 509,000 unique visitors per month
- Springbok Casino: 244,000 unique visitors per month
- Yeti Casino: 230,000 unique visitors per month
The researchers then drew up a list of eight benchmarks on which to score the 25 sites. These were:
- Banking Options: The ability to accept South African currency and easy banking options
- Security: High quality software to protect the finances and transactions of users
- Game Variety: Slots, table games, live dealer games, bingo, baccarat and more
- Quality Software: Software from well-known and reputable developers
- Customer Service: Reputations for customer service, by email, live chat, or maybe phone
- General Rankings: Based on other casino sites as well as user ratings
- Fast Payouts: ASAP or long delays, they do count either way
- Full Compatibility: Mobile/Tablet/Laptop/PC
Top 10 Best Online Casino Sites
After 15 hours of testing, Yebo was found to be the top ranking online casino because it had the usual high welcome bonus, but also 300 free spins, high-quality video production, and the top slot and table games casino.
Yebo was also found to be most inviting to intermediate players.
Display Table:
- Top pick overall: Yebo Casino
- Best casino bonus and free spins: SpringbokCasino
- Best games variety: Mansion Casino Africa
- Best for no wagering requirement: Playojo
- Best daily bonuses deal: Punt Casino
- Best live casino and table games: Genesis
- Easiest banking options: Yeti Casino
- Best sportsbook: Bovada
- Best welcoming party: Casino.com
- Best cashback option: Thunderbolt Casino
Yebo also offers a R12,000 bonus for the first three deposits, as well as recurring promotions and bonuses and a host of slot games, video poker, table games, roulette, and lottery games. The site works as a mobile app or desktop site and has been in business for about a year. It lists winners in real-time, as well as total jackpots and the games that led to the payout.
The VIP club, by invitation only, as well as the 15 percent cash back on your losses makes Yebo stand out as one of the most player-friendly casinos.
- Springbok Casino– Best Casino Bonus and Free Spins
Springbok Casino, founded nearly 10 years ago, appeals to South Africans right away, welcoming them to the online casino experience, and with a generous offer of R11,500 bonus money.
Of course, most players figure that’s not free money and requires a deposit – which it does, double your first deposit with a coupon and then claim the bonus. Players also get 50 percent up to R5000 with a coupon code.
The good news though is that players do get R250 for free! Registration is free and the casino keeps laying on the promotions in the message center, in your email inbox, and even on the blog or Facebook page.
- Mansion Casino Africa– Best Variety of Online Casino Games
Mansion Casino offers a R88,000 Welcoming Bonus with some of the most popular slot games, as well as roulette, progressive blackjack jackpots, virtual horse racing, and even live casino games with real dealers via camera.
The Mansion Online Casino offers “giant jackpots” with millions in prizes and has a user-friendly website as well as an app made for Apple or Android. The company was also voted best for customer service and best casino operator by the international gaming awards.
They offer over 300 casino games, with hundreds of pay lines, and an average payout of just under R88 Million. Punters can also use practice mode using virtual chips, or “bet real money mode” and test their luck.
- Playojo– Best for Low Wagering Requirements
Playojo is all about variety and no wonder, since it offers 3,000 hot online slot games. Many of these games have won awards and are made from the most trusted and popular software providers across the world.
Playojo is the Player’s Manifesto and offers transparent rules, real money, and best of all, very little in wagering requirements. Not only does the company let you bet in real-time, but you can also get free money back by playing with features like the OJO Wheel, and Prize Twister.
- Punt Casino– Best Daily Bonuses Deal
Punt Casino offers both free and real money betting games, with huge jackpots as well as video slots, table games, craps, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. You can start playing for free and when you’re ready, take advantage of an R10,000 Welcome Bonus package, usable for your first three deposits and split into 3500, 2500, and 4,000 respectively.
With 120 online games, and some claiming to make millionaires overnight, Punt Casino is a nice play to start gambling. But the daily deposits and coupon promotions are the site’s best attractions.
- Genesis– A Top Site From EU Available in SA
It’s hard not to get excited when Genesis starts pouring on the offers. We’re talking R15,000 and 300 free spins. In addition, Genesis Casino offers weekly bonuses, Free Monday Spins, and Lucky Star Bonuses.
Genesis Casino offers live dealer games, table games, video slots, and “Must Fall” jackpot games that give away big numbers. All interactions in the “live casino” come to you via ultra-high definition streaming video. Games here are cutting-edge and you even get to interact with world-class croupiers.
The VIP program offers customized gifts, payment processing that fits your schedule, and bonuses from your own personal account manager. You also get special offers from vacation brokers, with savings for casino players only. Overall, Genesis offered one of the best overall packages, giving players the most lucrative and fun experience.
- Yeti Casino– Easiest Banking Options
Yeti Casino, founded in 2018, offers a R350 No Deposit Bonus which is a nice touch, and a more customary 200 percent deposit bonus, along with 30 free spins. The site offers a number of popular casino games like slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and live games. With 900 games and an attractive introduction and a clean interface, it’s not a gamble to give it a try.
The site is also compatible with a wide variety of banking methods like a credit card, bitcoin, AstroPay, Neteller, and even Skrill.
- Bovada– Best Sportsbook
Bovada offers casino games and poker but one of the best reasons to give it a try is for sportsbook gambling. You can bet anonymously on your favorite sporting events, all the while playing a hand of poker or distracting yourself with slots games.
In business since 2011, Bovada offers a very close “real deal” casino experience, with its sports betting and booking competition, as well as the usual slots and table games, such as poker or blackjack, and live dealers.
The online casino lets you bet on college sports, pro sports, fighting competitions, and horse racing.
- Casino.com– Best Welcoming Party
Casino.com is all about trust, so they put their money where their promises are – namely showing you in real-time people who are winning money almost every second of the day. They’ve given away millions in jackpots and also stuck around long enough to win three awards for customer service, responsible gambling, and operation by the International Gaming Awards.
The site offers an app for iOS or Android, free spins every day, as well as top slot games, live casino betting, and daily jackpots. Players get 20 free spins after registration, and with no required deposit. Your first deposit gets a one percent extra, up to R6000 and with 180 extra free spins.
- Thunderbolt Casino– Best Cashback Option
Thunderbolt makes a hard bargain: mobile casino, instant play with no downloads, and a memorable mascot of a chameleon and an ostrich, dating back to the company’s 2015 founding. More importantly, players can expect a R10,000 welcome bonus, (at R2500 for four deposits) and a 25 percent cashback feature, which is the highest we’ve seen.
Players can also expect weekend bonuses like spins and free deposits, a game of the month promotion, and a loyalty program to convert points to cash. The site is one of the best for regular deals, even setting up a promotion just for mobile users.Post published in: Featured