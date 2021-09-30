BREAKING- Names Of Journalists Arrested At ZEC Revealed

They are currently being held at Harare Central police station.
MDC Alliance protesters and several journalists have been arrested outside ZEC provincial offices. The protesters were demonstrating against the unconstitutional exclusion of the MDC Alliance representatives from @ZECzim stakeholder meetings. Details to follow.
The nine journalists arrested at ZEC offices are : Leo Munhede, Thomas Madhuku, Nyashadzashe Ndoro, Robert Tapfumaneyi, Marshal Bwanya, Gaddaffi Wells, Adrian Maratu, Tongai Mwenje & Tinashe Muringai.