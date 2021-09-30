30.9.2021 13:49
by Zimeye

BREAKING- Names Of Journalists Arrested At ZEC Revealed

The arrested journalists were covering a protest outside the ZEC provincial offices by MDC Alliance activists.

FILE PICTURE: Zimbabwe police corner a man as they disperse a crowd gathered to hear an address by leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, Nelson Chamisa, in Harare last year. PHOTO | AFP

They are currently being held at Harare Central police station.

MDC Alliance protesters and several journalists have been arrested outside ZEC provincial offices. The protesters were demonstrating against the unconstitutional exclusion of the MDC Alliance representatives from @ZECzim stakeholder meetings. Details to follow.

The nine journalists arrested at ZEC offices are : Leo Munhede, Thomas Madhuku, Nyashadzashe Ndoro, Robert Tapfumaneyi, Marshal Bwanya, Gaddaffi Wells, Adrian Maratu, Tongai Mwenje & Tinashe Muringai.

