Have your say: Pro-ZANU PF activists and analysts are Zimbabwe regime's own worst enemies!

Losing our baby-girl in 2013, to a still-birth due to breeching, was undeniably one of the most traumatic and painful experiences in my entire life - which, even today, affects me in so many ways, including a fear of having another child - despite my genuine desire for a daughter.