The ruling party set up Exit Poll Survey desks outside of polling stations in Saturday’s by-elections in Insiza and Matobo.
Zanu PF won five of the six rural district council by-elections held in Insiza Ward 4, Matobo Ward 2, Buhera Ward 24, Takawira Ward 6 in Midlands and Guruve Ward 4 while the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) won Mutare Ward 18.
Some of these Zanu PF desks were strategically placed 300 meters from polling stations, where polling officers and police had no authority over them, in accordance with Section 7 (d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates, which prohibits political parties and candidates from campaigning or displaying campaign materials within a 300-metre radius of a polling station or counting centre.
However, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) claimed it was a form of intimidation as villagers’ details were taken down.
People were allegedly promised food and seed after ticking their names.
CCC Matabeleland South Chairperson Solani ‘Njemnyama’ Moyo raised alarm about the presence of those Zanu PF desks in an interview with CITE.
“We are worried about the desks that are situated 300 metres away from polling stations manned by young women supposedly trained in karate and they have been here for a week,” he said.
“These young women had a list of names of people.”
Moyo stated that since the Zanu PF members did not know who they were, he went to them and even shared some meals with them while they made their own investigations.
“We noticed their lists have names of almost all the people in that area and were telling voters they will get seeds and food. When we were there, two elderly women arrived at the desk and asked if they had received food from the distribution programme and if they had voted,” said the CCC official.
“Once those elderly women showed their marked fingers, they asked if they had voted ‘correctly’, the elderly women said yes and those young women said they would receive more food.”
According to Moyo, this was blatant vote buying.
“What we saw is clear vote buying as they have all the names of people. We are urging ZEC to monitor this and be on the lookout for such. We think Zanu PF will use the same strategy in the 2023 elections,” he said
The Zanu PF desks in Insiza were located next to Mleja Primary School Polling Station, Edwaleni Polling Station Tent and Vumangwe Primary School.
In Insiza they were located near Sinkamaswe Primary School and Tudi 2 Primary School.
According to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), Insiza had the greatest voter participation, with 62.45 percent of the voting population showing up to vote.
Only at the fourth polling station, Lubuze Secondary School in Insiza, was the Zanu PF desk not seen, possibly due to the location of the ward collation centre at that school.
The news crew approached four women manning the desks in Edwaleni, who responded that their presence was allowed and referred inquiries to their superiors within the Zanu PF party.