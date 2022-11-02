IBA president in mercy mission

He served as a Director of the International Boxing Association for many years. He retired recently because of his age. But after retiring he had a stroke and was near death because the clinics could not cope with his diagnosis.
Dr Ayeni feared the worse – but then something wonderful happened! Thanks to people in the boxing family around the world who kept in touch with him, news of the tough situation reached the President of the International Boxing Association, Umar Kremlev.
He promised to cure him, and he did so without any delay. He helped organise clinic treatment for Dr Ayeni, followed by rehabilitation. And today Dr Ayeni is completely healthy and enjoying his life at home with his family.
He believes that all good deeds shouldn’t stay in the shade, which is why he wanted this wonderful story to be broadcast far and wide.
“I really believe that the IBA is a family. Every person is precious, even after retirement. I am grateful to fate that all has happened this way. Umar takes his place worthily, and he really is a man of his word. Thank you, my good friend, for giving me more days of my life! Thanks to the entire IBA boxing family for taking care of older generations,” Dr. Ayeni said.
