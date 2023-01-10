﻿Zimbabwe will face Ireland on Jan 12

According to schedule, Zimbabwe first play T20 cricket series from 12th Jan 2023 to 15th Jan 2023 and ODI cricket series will start on 18th Jan 2023.
All six matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club. The ODI series will not be part of the World Cup Super League.
For both teams, the series will be the first international action since the T20 World Cup, and provide valuable game time leading into the ODI World Cup Qualifier, which is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe in June-July 2023.
It is important that, Zimbabwe are out of the running to qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup, which is scheduled for October-November in India, while Ireland are in a four-way tussle to secure the eighth and final automatic-qualification slot.
Ireland are currently in 10th place on the 13-team league table and Zimbabwe is at 12the place. Their last Super League series is at home against 13th-placed Netherlands in March 2023.
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliyaPost published in: Cricket