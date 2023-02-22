22.2.2023 14:46
by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

ZLHR INTERVENES TO COMBAT CHILD TRAFFICKING

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has intensified efforts to rescue a three year-old baby, who is a victim of child trafficking, by partnering with Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), in a bid to save the minor child.

For full detail read the document below.

