17:21 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: Editor’s Note: The Constitution of Zimbabwe @ 10; the good, the bad and the ugly!

Zimbabwe has a very progressive constitution with an expansive bill of rights which guarantees political, social and economic rights including rights to education, healthcare, food and water, freedom of the media and freedom of expression, freedom from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. The Constitution of Zimbabwe also provides every citizen with the right to participate in peaceful political activity; and to participate, individually or collectively, in gatherings or groups or in any other manner, in peaceful activities to influence, challenge or support the policies of the Government or any political or whatever cause.