The great Estadio José María Minella

It was built in 1978 to host the FIFA World Cup that was held in Argentina that year. The stadium has a seating capacity of over 35,000 and is currently used for various kinds of events, such as:
- football matches;
- athletic events;
- concerts;
- and other cultural activities.
An important venue
The stadium was designed by architect Osvaldo Canziani and is named after José María Minella, a former president of the Argentine Football Association.
It is a modern structure with a unique design that includes a series of arches that span the length of the stadium. The arches are made of reinforced concrete and provide the stadium with a distinctive look that has become a symbol of the city. If you want to place bets on events that take place here, visit the 1xBet website today.
Major events
The Estadio José María Minella has hosted many important sporting events over the years. Some examples of these tournaments are the 1978 FIFA World Cup, the 1995 Pan American Games, and the 2011 Copa América. It is also the home stadium of Aldosivi, a local football team that plays in the Argentine Primera División.
In addition to sporting events, the stadium has also hosted many concerts by local and international artists. Some of the most famous musicians who have performed at the stadium include the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, and Iron Maiden.
The stadium is located in a picturesque setting, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It is surrounded by a park and is easily accessible from the city center by bus or taxi. There is also ample parking available for those who choose to drive.