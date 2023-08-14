So, did Mthuli Ncube sit on the budget surplus to reserve it for vote buying in Bulawayo?

So I hear Mthuli Ncube, Zanu PF’s candidate for Cowdrey Park, has been pampering the constituency with a variety of things to buy their vote ahead of the 23 August 2023 elections. The residents of Cowdry Park must not turn away the gift coming from Professor Mthuli Ncube, but they must recall how they have suffered the last five years when Mthuli Ncube falsely claimed he had surplus funds in the coffers. Is he now using the surplus that he had been withholding over the years to buy votes?
As if withholding money while citizens suffered was not enough uncalled-for cruelty against the people, Mr. Ncube made some of the worst decisions as a Minister, including the giving of unbudgeted loans of half a million United States Dollars to cabinet ministers, including himself, three hundred thousand United States Dollars to Deputy Ministers and four hundred thousand dollars to judges. How can a well-reasoning finance minister do that?
Professor Mthuli, as Finance Minister, must have contributed to the plan to sell gold on the black market as exposed by Al Jazeera. Such plans could not have passed without his approval. This was a plan to loot the country’s mineral wealth for the benefit of Zanu PF while the citizens suffered. The government’s inability to act on the people who confirmed this corrupt practice confirms that this was indeed a Government plan which Mthuli Ncube was part of.
The people of Cowdry Park, vote Mthuli Ncube out who was responsible for some of the corrupt decisions taken by the government in the last five years.