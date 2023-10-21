9:50 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Caesar and God

‘Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God.’ Simple! Well, maybe? But what actually belongs to Caesar? We have a reading from Isaiah that seems to resist an easy answer. God says to Cyrus, king of Persia, ‘I have called you though you do not know me. … I arm you that people may know that, apart from me, all is nothing.’